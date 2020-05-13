Sunday, May 3, 2020  | 9 Ramadhan, 1441
13-year-old dies while being chased by police in Larkana

Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: Online

A 13-year-old boy died in Larkana while being chased by the police.

His family say the police beat Ghulam Mustafa up and were following and harassing him without cause before he died. They said the boy died while trying to flee. He fell and hit his head.

The boy’s father said there was no FIR registered against his son.

The police say the boy fled without cause and died after falling and hitting his head.

His family staged a protest outside the Haideri police station, demanding action against the policemen involved.

The SHO of the police station has promised them that an investigation will be conducted into the incident and if the police personnel are at fault they will be punished.

