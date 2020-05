Three people killed and two injured in road accidents and firing incidents in Balochistan on Tuesday.

A 10-year-old was killed and another child injured after a motorcycle and car collided in Kharan district. The injured child was shifted to a nearby hospital.

In Khuzdar, unidentified men shot and killed a man and injured another. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A motorcyclist died after his vehicle crashed because of over speeding in a separate incident in Khuzdar.