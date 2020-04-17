Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Ziauddin Education Board to take online examinations of Sindh’s students

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ziauddin Education Board to take online examinations of Sindh’s students

File Photo

The Ziauddin Education Board has announced that along with providing online classes, examinations of students will also be taken online.

According to the board’s chairperson, Anwer Ahmed Zai, the result dates will be announced soon. “We had already conveyed the examination dates to children but due to the unprecedented holidays they were not studying,” he said.

Online classes have ensured that students are not missing out on education, Zai remarked adding that the board has also talked to internet service providers to make sure everyone has access to the internet.

Students have also welcomed the decision, claiming that this will save them from wasting an entire year.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country have been closed down as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus. During the crisis, educational boards have been making use of the internet to resume education for students.

FaceBook WhatsApp
examinations online
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
schools, colleges, universities, Ziauddin Education Board, students, coronavirus, internet, service provider, studies, education
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.