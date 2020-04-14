Young people can take loans worth Rs25m under govt scheme

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Tuesday the increase in the maximum loan amount under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to Rs25 million from Rs5 million.

The premier okayed it after meeting his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

It was also decided that the interest rate on the amount will also be reduced.

The prime minister will reportedly announce more facilities soon to encourage the youth to adopt entrepreneurship.

“Once the [coronavirus] lockdown is over, our youth should participate in the business sector,” the PM was quoted as saying.