Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Young people can take loans worth Rs25m under govt scheme

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Young people can take loans worth Rs25m under govt scheme

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Tuesday the increase in the maximum loan amount under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to Rs25 million from Rs5 million.

The premier okayed it after meeting his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

It was also decided that the interest rate on the amount will also be reduced.

The prime minister will reportedly announce more facilities soon to encourage the youth to adopt entrepreneurship.

“Once the [coronavirus] lockdown is over, our youth should participate in the business sector,” the PM was quoted as saying.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Kamyab Jawan Programme
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
imran khan, Kamyab Jawan Programme, entrepreneurship,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.