Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Woman killed in police aerial firing in Karachi’s PIB Colony

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Woman killed in police aerial firing in Karachi’s PIB Colony

Photo: Online

A woman was killed by aerial firing by the Karachi police in PIB Colony Tuesday night.

She was hit in the head by a bullet while at home.

The police had gone to stop a crowd from gathering to register themselves with charitable organisations to receive rations. A fight broke out between two groups after which the police began firing in the air in an attempt to intimidate the crowd into dispersing.

One of the bullets struck the 26-year-old woman at her house. Her father-in-law said she was standing by the window looking out when the bullet hit her. She was rushed to a hospital where she passed away.

Following her death, residents smashed the windows of the police mobile. They staged a protest against the police and accused them of extortion. They also said the head constable was drunk and that a bottle of alcohol was found in his possession.

The residents said they had complained multiple times about this particular officer and that he was the one who fired the shot that hit the young woman.

All four officers on duty have been taken into custody and they are now being investigated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.