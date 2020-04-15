Woman killed in police aerial firing in Karachi’s PIB Colony

A woman was killed by aerial firing by the Karachi police in PIB Colony Tuesday night.

She was hit in the head by a bullet while at home.

The police had gone to stop a crowd from gathering to register themselves with charitable organisations to receive rations. A fight broke out between two groups after which the police began firing in the air in an attempt to intimidate the crowd into dispersing.

One of the bullets struck the 26-year-old woman at her house. Her father-in-law said she was standing by the window looking out when the bullet hit her. She was rushed to a hospital where she passed away.

Following her death, residents smashed the windows of the police mobile. They staged a protest against the police and accused them of extortion. They also said the head constable was drunk and that a bottle of alcohol was found in his possession.

The residents said they had complained multiple times about this particular officer and that he was the one who fired the shot that hit the young woman.

All four officers on duty have been taken into custody and they are now being investigated.