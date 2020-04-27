Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Woman killed, 8-year-old girl injured in Indian firing along LoC

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Woman killed, 8-year-old girl injured in Indian firing along LoC

Photo: AFP

A woman was killed and an eight-year-old girl injured after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violatons along the Line of Control.

The incident was confirmed on the ISPR director-general’s official Twitter handle.

The tweet read that the ceasefire violations took place in the Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors.  It said the troops “deliberately targeted the civilian population this [Monday] morning.” 

“A woman embraced shahadat while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries. Injured child evacuated & being provided medical care,” the tweet read.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India line of control Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.