Will open shops from first Ramazan: Karachi traders

The traders’ association in Karachi announced on Wednesday that they are opening their shops from first Ramazan hours after four traders were taken into custody by the police in the city’s Timber market.

We will talk to the government now, Jamil Paracha, the head of Sindh Traders’ Alliance, said while addressing a press conference with other traders. We had contacted the Sindh government on April 15 and they sought two days to make SOPs, he added.

Paracha said that he tried to contact Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah but didn’t get a response from him.

Rizwan Irfan, the head of Saddar Electronics Market, asked the government to withdraw the FIRs against the traders.

Pakistan has been under a partial lockdown since March’s last week after a spike in the cases of coronavirus in the country. All the businesses were shut down in the country.

The virus has killed at least 211 people in the country and the total number of known cases has jumped to 10,072.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani, however, said that his government just wants to protect the people from coronavirus and doesn’t want to hurt the businesses.

We will not be able to open a single shop if the virus gets out of control, he warned.

The city administration has also warned the traders that they will arrest anyone who opens business without the government’s permission.

No one is allowed to resume business operations without the Sindh government’s permission.