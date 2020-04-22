Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will open shops from first Ramazan: Karachi traders

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Will open shops from first Ramazan: Karachi traders

File photo: AFP

The traders’ association in Karachi announced on Wednesday that they are opening their shops from first Ramazan hours after four traders were taken into custody by the police in the city’s Timber market.

We will talk to the government now, Jamil Paracha, the head of Sindh Traders’ Alliance, said while addressing a press conference with other traders. We had contacted the Sindh government on April 15 and they sought two days to make SOPs, he added.

Paracha said that he tried to contact Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah but didn’t get a response from him.

Rizwan Irfan, the head of Saddar Electronics Market, asked the government to withdraw the FIRs against the traders.

Pakistan has been under a partial lockdown since March’s last week after a spike in the cases of coronavirus in the country. All the businesses were shut down in the country.

The virus has killed at least 211 people in the country and the total number of known cases has jumped to 10,072.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani, however, said that his government just wants to protect the people from coronavirus and doesn’t want to hurt the businesses.

We will not be able to open a single shop if the virus gets out of control, he warned.

The city administration has also warned the traders that they will arrest anyone who opens business without the government’s permission.

No one is allowed to resume business operations without the Sindh government’s permission.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Karachi, Traders
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.