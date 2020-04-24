WHO urges international community to support Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation has urged the international community to provide financial support to Pakistan during the critical time of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Pakistan requires “flexible and timely funding” to allocate it where it is most required.

The virus has spread to more than 115 districts across the country with a high density in Punjab and Sindh. “The COVID-19 outbreak is creating significant additional pressure on an already overburdened health system, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of affected populations,” Dr Tedros said.

“When this year began, little was known about #COVID19. Now, it has spread globally, upending health systems and economies, and putting lives and livelihoods at risk”-@DrTedros at the Launch of #Pakistan National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan virtual conference pic.twitter.com/XKLUEifu5H — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 23, 2020

He warned that failure to take prompt action can lead to the virus infecting more than 200,000 people by mid-July. “The impacts on the economy could be devastating, doubling the number of people living in poverty,” the director-general said.

The funds collected will be used for testing and the medical community in the country, Dr Tedros said, assuring the WHO’s constant support.

The @UN family & the #Pakistan Government must coordinate not only to implement the #COVID19 plan, but also to raise resources, so they can be allocated to where they are needed most. Both in the immediate response and also in strengthening the overall health system. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 23, 2020

He also congratulated the government on its successful virtual launch of the National COVID19 Strategic Preparedness & Response Plan.

Pakistan has reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases so far.