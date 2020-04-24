Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

WHO urges international community to support Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: Apr 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
WHO urges international community to support Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation has urged the international community to provide financial support to Pakistan during the critical time of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Pakistan requires “flexible and timely funding” to allocate it where it is most required.

The virus has spread to more than 115 districts across the country with a high density in Punjab and Sindh. “The COVID-19 outbreak is creating significant additional pressure on an already overburdened health system, exacerbating the vulnerabilities of affected populations,” Dr Tedros said.

He warned that failure to take prompt action can lead to the virus infecting more than 200,000 people by mid-July. “The impacts on the economy could be devastating, doubling the number of people living in poverty,” the director-general said.

The funds collected will be used for testing and the medical community in the country, Dr Tedros said, assuring the WHO’s constant support.

He also congratulated the government on its successful virtual launch of the National COVID19 Strategic Preparedness & Response Plan.

Pakistan has reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases so far.






 

 
 
 
 
 

 
