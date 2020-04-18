Wearing face masks mandatory for Karachi residents leaving home

The Karachi commissioner wants everyone stepping out of their homes in the city to wear a face mask.

In fresh guidelines issued on Friday night to contain the increasing COVID-19 cases, the city commissioner said every person shall wear a mask in such a way that their nose and mouth are covered entirely.

He also instructed private and government companies to send employees who are coughing, sneezing or have developed a fever to a hospital.

All workers should practice social distancing, the notification added.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said people must consider the guidelines as more of a request than an order.

“We are urging people to adopt precautionary measures. Otherwise, the virus will affect other people as well,” said the minister.

As of Saturday, 2,217 known cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Sindh and 47 deaths.

