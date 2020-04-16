We will protect Pakistan’s poorest section, says Asad Umar

Pakistan is trying to release as many funds as possible in a day and is trying to best to protect the poorest section of the country, said Federal Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Minister Asad Umar.



Umar visited a cash counter set in Islamabad on Thursday as part of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Twelve million people will be helped under the programme, he remarked. The government is making efforts to provide relief to the people.

We have taken difficult decisions to control the virus from spreading, Umar added.