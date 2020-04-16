Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

We will protect Pakistan’s poorest section, says Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
We will protect Pakistan’s poorest section, says Asad Umar

Photo: SAMAA TV

Pakistan is trying to release as many funds as possible in a day and is trying to best to protect the poorest section of the country, said Federal Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Minister Asad Umar.

Umar visited a cash counter set in Islamabad on Thursday as part of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Twelve million people will be helped under the programme, he remarked. The government is making efforts to provide relief to the people.

We have taken difficult decisions to control the virus from spreading, Umar added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asad umar Ehsaas Programme
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.