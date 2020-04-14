Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Waste pickers across Pakistan remain vulnerable to coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Waste pickers across Pakistan remain vulnerable to coronavirus spread

Photo: AFP

People across the country are being advised and facilitated for precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus. One section of the society, however, still remains highly vulnerable to it: the waster pickers.

Young men and women are usually seen near the trash cans picking and sorting trash. These people are still performing their jobs but without any safety measures.

According to them, they don’t have masks, gloves or hand sanitisers. “No one has approached us or even thought about us,” a waste picker said. “We can’t leave our jobs, but coming here is a threat to us as well.”

He added that most of them do have their identity cards but don’t know how to go about to get aid from the government through the Ehsaas Programme.

Residents across the country have requested the government to help them as they could pose threats to other people around them as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus waste pickers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
waste pickers, coronavirus, COVID-19, trash cans, identity cards, Ehsaas Programme, government, gloves, masks, hand sanitisers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.