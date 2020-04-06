Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Was never chairman of any agriculture taskforce: Jahangir Tareen

Posted: Apr 6, 2020
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen refuted on Monday media reports that he has been removed as the chairperson of an Agriculture Task Force after an inquiry report naming politicians responsible for the flour and sugar crisis in the country came out Saturday.

Tareen tweeted that the news being reported that he had been “removed” as the chairperson was incorrect. He said he was never the chairperson of any taskforce.

“Can anyone show me a notification with me as c’man? Pl get your facts right people,” wrote Tareen.

Earlier today, Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry stepped down after his name came up in the FIA report on the wheat and sugar crisis.

He has submitted his resignation letter to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. 

Chaudhry has said that he is ready for accountability, adding that he won’t resume charge till all accusations against him have been removed. 

Punjan Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said that Chaudhry has set an example of democratic conduct. 

A 32-page report, prepared by FIA DG Wajid Zia, said that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were the biggest beneficiaries of the sugar crisis in the country. 

Similarly, a report on the wheat crisis identified the lack of planning by provincial governments as the main reason behind the wheat crisis.

