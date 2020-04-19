Vehari woman attacked on her way to police station

A woman was allegedly attacked by three brothers while she was on her way to the Thingi police station in Vehari on Saturday.

According to the woman, one of the suspects, identified as Pervaiz, had tried to rape her a day earlier. “I was going to file a police complaint against him,” she said.

On her way, Pervaiz and his brothers tried to beat her up. “Everyone there was witness to it,” she added. The suspects managed to escape from the crime scene.

Cases have been registered and the police are on the lookout for the suspects.