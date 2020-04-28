Uzair Baloch case hearing adjourned till May 14

A sessions court in Karachi adjourned the hearing in the 20 cases against Uzair Baloch till May 14.

Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

On April 29, 2016 he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms. He claimed that he was working with some members of the Sindh government and Karachi police.

On Tuesday, the authorities told the court that Baloch can’t be presented in court over the coronavirus fears.