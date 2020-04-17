US to provide Pakistan $8m to help fight coronavirus: ambassador

The United States will provide Pakistan $8 million to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic, its ambassador said Friday.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones said the US administration was helping Pakistan contain the spread of the virus, the Radio Pakistan reported. He said the money would be spent on the areas identified by the Pakistani authorities as top priority ones.

Ambassador Jones said that $3 million of the total funds will be used for three mobile testing labs so that the people living in virus hotspots could be tested and monitored.

One million dollars will be spent on emergency operation centres in Islamabad, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan, the US ambassador.

An amount of $2 million will be spent on the training of healthcare workers, while $2.4 million have been allocated for Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.