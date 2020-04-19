Sunday, April 19, 2020  | 25 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

US assures Shehbaz Sharif of support in fight against COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
US assures Shehbaz Sharif of support in fight against COVID-19

Photo: U.S. Embassy Islamabad/Twitter

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W Jones has assured that the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Jones said that the American government will be sending aid of $8.4 million to Pakistan for emergency coronavirus assistance.

“The US will provide three new mobile labs so that Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated and monitored to stop the spread,” the letter read.

The US had previously contributed $2.4 million for Afghan refugees and host communities living here. Jones reiterated that they will provide emergency assistance at hospitals in all provinces including the capital.

“The US is a leading supporter of debt relief and other exceptional measures agreed [on] by G20 nations, which will prove substantial relief to Pakistan,” the letter added.

In response to it, Shehbaz wrote back to Jones thanking the US for its assistance during the pandemic.

“We are deeply grateful for all the assistance and cooperation the US is providing to Pakistan to effectively fight the virus,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
USA, Pakistan, medical aid, pandemic, coronavirus, Paul W. Jones, Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N, cooperation
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.