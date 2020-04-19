US assures Shehbaz Sharif of support in fight against COVID-19

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W Jones has assured that the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Jones said that the American government will be sending aid of $8.4 million to Pakistan for emergency coronavirus assistance.

امریکی سفیر جونز نے اپنی حکومت کی طرف سے کرونا وائرس کے خلاف جنگ میں پاکستان کیلئے مزید امداد کا اعلان کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ دونوں ممالک اس مہلک بیماری کاپھیلاؤ روک سکتے ہیں اور اپنے عزیزوں کو محفوظ بنا کر اپنی خوشحالی اور آزادی کو دوبارہ یقینی بنا سکتے ہیں۔ https://t.co/PC5xh6SnPo pic.twitter.com/ViGs8KfSC1 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) April 17, 2020

“The US will provide three new mobile labs so that Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated and monitored to stop the spread,” the letter read.

The US had previously contributed $2.4 million for Afghan refugees and host communities living here. Jones reiterated that they will provide emergency assistance at hospitals in all provinces including the capital.

“The US is a leading supporter of debt relief and other exceptional measures agreed [on] by G20 nations, which will prove substantial relief to Pakistan,” the letter added.

In response to it, Shehbaz wrote back to Jones thanking the US for its assistance during the pandemic.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کا پاکستان میں امریکی ناظم الامور سفیر پال ڈبلیو جونز کو جوابی خط



کورونا وائرس کی وجہ سے نہ صرف انسانی زندگیوں کو خطرات لاحق ہیں بلکہ انسانی سماج و معاشرت کا پورا تانا بانا بھی متاثر ہورہا ہے pic.twitter.com/t5lhew3c9m — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 19, 2020

“We are deeply grateful for all the assistance and cooperation the US is providing to Pakistan to effectively fight the virus,” he said.