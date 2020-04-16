Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

UAE to extend visas of Pakistani nationals: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
UAE to extend visas of Pakistani nationals: minister

Photo: FILE

The United Arab Emirates will extend visas of Pakistani nationals among other measures, its minister for human resource said Thursday.

The decision was made during a video link conference between the UAE minister and PM’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Pakistani nationals who were recently dismissed from their jobs would be provided salaries in full, they decided.

Emirati firms would provide airfare to these individuals, while the ones choosing to stay would be provided legal cover by the UAE government.

Bukhari thanked the UAE minister for taking care of Pakistani nationals in these difficult times.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan uae Zulfi Bukhari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
UAE, Pakistan, Zulfi Bukhari, coronavirus,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.