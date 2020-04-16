UAE to extend visas of Pakistani nationals: minister

The United Arab Emirates will extend visas of Pakistani nationals among other measures, its minister for human resource said Thursday.

The decision was made during a video link conference between the UAE minister and PM’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Pakistani nationals who were recently dismissed from their jobs would be provided salaries in full, they decided.

Emirati firms would provide airfare to these individuals, while the ones choosing to stay would be provided legal cover by the UAE government.

Bukhari thanked the UAE minister for taking care of Pakistani nationals in these difficult times.