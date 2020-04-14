UAE repatriates nearly 400 Pakistani prisoners on two special flights

The United Arab Emirates repatriated nearly 400 Pakistani prisoners following an understanding between the governments of both countries to operate special flights.

A FlyDubai flight carrying 185 passengers left for Faisalabad from Dubai on Tuesday evening at 5pm while another flight with another 188 prisoners left for Peshawar at 9pm, Arab News quoted Pakistan’s Consul General to Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali as saying.

Both the flights were carrying pardoned prisoners, Ali told Arab News.

“The Pakistan government will keep these passengers in quarantine for seven days upon arrival,” he said.

Another two flights are expected to take stranded passengers back home on April 18 and 19.

These were the first flights of the UAE carriers to Pakistan after the suspension of international flights last month in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Pakistan embassy in the UAE said these prisoners were serving their terms in UAE jails for minor offences.

“Pakistan’s embassy and consulate worked in close coordination with the UAE authorities for early repatriation to Pakistan,” said the statement.