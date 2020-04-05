UAE helps Pakistan in fight against coronavirus, sends medical aid

The second batch of medical aid from the United Arab Emirates reached Pakistan’s Islamabad International Airport early Sunday.

The UAE sent 11 tonnes of medical supplies to Pakistan to show its support in its fight against the novel coronavirus, UAE Ambassador Hamad Al Zaabi tweeted.

This morning the Second batch of 11 tons of medical aid supplies provided by the UAE government to brothers in Pakistan to combat the Corona virus Covid 19 arrived at Islamabad Airport .. we renew commitment to stand by world against the exceptional circumstances and challenges pic.twitter.com/406rESjlzz — H a m a d A l z a a b i (@ALZAABI82) April 5, 2020

“We renew our commitment to stand by the world against these exceptional circumstances and challenges,” he said. The UAE had previously sent medical aid and supplies as well.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,700 coronavirus cases so far. Forty-four fatalities have taken place. Most of the cases have been reported in Sindh and Punjab.