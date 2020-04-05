Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
UAE helps Pakistan in fight against coronavirus, sends medical aid

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2020
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: Hamad Al Zaabi/Twitter

The second batch of medical aid from the United Arab Emirates reached Pakistan’s Islamabad International Airport early Sunday.

The UAE sent 11 tonnes of medical supplies to Pakistan to show its support in its fight against the novel coronavirus, UAE Ambassador Hamad Al Zaabi tweeted.

“We renew our commitment to stand by the world against these exceptional circumstances and challenges,” he said. The UAE had previously sent medical aid and supplies as well.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,700 coronavirus cases so far. Forty-four fatalities have taken place. Most of the cases have been reported in Sindh and Punjab.

