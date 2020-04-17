Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Two terrorists carrying Rs10m head money arrested in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Two terrorists carrying Rs10m head money arrested in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department and Rangers claimed to have arrested two terrorists involved in the killing of military and law enforcement personnel in a joint raid in Karachi on Friday.

The terrorists identified as Samiullah and Mohammad Jaffar were involved in the killing of Army, Rangers, Navy and police personnel, according to a statement issued by Rangers. The Sindh government had announced Rs5 million each for their arrest.

Samiullah had killed four Rangers and one Navy personnel in Baldia Town in 2015, according to the statement. He was also involved in attacks on political workers.

Jaffar had killed 13 policemen in Karachi’s West district in 2015, besides his involvement in sectarian attacks and killings of political workers.

Both suspects have been handed over to police for further investigation. Two of their accomplices had already been in police custody.

