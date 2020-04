Two teenagers were killed on Friday after their motorcycle crashed into a truck of the Water and Sanitation Agency in Lahore.

The 14 and 15-year-old boys were on a motorcycle when the truck coming from the opposite direction ran over them, the police said. They passed away on the spot.

“The truck had violated the one-way rule at the Green Town’s Mian Chowk,” Traffic DSP Arif Butt said.

Driver Azhar has been arrested and his truck has been impounded by the police.