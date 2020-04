Two teenage boys drowned in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi on Wednesday.

Three others with them were rescued.

Five young men had gone swimming near the jetty in Ibrahim Hyderi when they began to drown. Rescue teams were able to save three men but two didn’t make it.

The deceased were both from Korangi and have been identified as 17-year-old Asif and 14-year-old Faizan.