Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Two special PIA flights leave Karachi, Lahore for Toronto

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Two special PIA flights leave Karachi, Lahore for Toronto

Photo: AFP

Two special PIA flights have left Pakistan for Canada on the request of the Canadian government.

The flights left from the Karachi and Lahore airports and are transporting 600 passengers.

The Karachi flight is PK-781 and Lahore flight is PK-789. They will both land in Toronto.

Pakistan has suspended flight operations in a bid to control the coronavirus spread. International operations at the Islamabad airport are expected to resume April 4 but there is no word on operations at other airports yet. Domestic flights have also been suspended to prevent spreading the virus between provinces.

