Two people killed in Kalat oil tanker collision

Two people were killed after two oil tankers collided in Balochistan’s Kalat on Friday, said levies officers.

The tankers were travelling on the Karachi-Quetta Highway. The accident took place near the union council of Anjeera.

According to witnesses, a fire erupted in the oil tankers because of the accident after which rescue teams and levies personnel were immediately called. The fire was put out after hours.

The men, one of which was the driver, passed away on the spot, a rescue official said. They were immediately shifted to a hospital.

The bodies have been sent back home. The police are investigating the case further.