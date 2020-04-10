Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two people killed in Kalat oil tanker collision

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Two people killed in Kalat oil tanker collision

File photo: Online

Two people were killed after two oil tankers collided in Balochistan’s Kalat on Friday, said levies officers.

The tankers were travelling on the Karachi-Quetta Highway. The accident took place near the union council of Anjeera.

According to witnesses, a fire erupted in the oil tankers because of the accident after which rescue teams and levies personnel were immediately called. The fire was put out after hours.

The men, one of which was the driver, passed away on the spot, a rescue official said. They were immediately shifted to a hospital.

The bodies have been sent back home. The police are investigating the case further.

FaceBook WhatsApp
accident kalat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Karachi, Anjeera, Highway, Kalat, accident, oil tankers, police, investigations, fire, levies force, rescue team
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.