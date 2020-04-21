Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

Two nurses test positive for COVID-19 in Peshawar

Posted: Apr 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two nurses test positive for COVID-19 in Peshawar

SAMAA TV/screen grab

Two nurses working at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Nursing Association claimed that despite showing symptoms of the virus, the complex refused to quarantine them.

“The administration did not follow protocols for the testing of the virus and kept forcing the nurses to perform their duties,” a member of the association said.

“After forcing them, tests were conducted which came out positive,” she added.

The hospital management, on the other hand, called the claims “accusations”. “Whenever someone is suspected of the virus, they are sent to the COVID-19 team which then decides if their test should be conducted or not,” the hospital’s administration staff said.

They added that this was done due to a shortage of the testing kits in the hospital.

The association of the nurses revealed that a similar condition prevails in other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

