Two men arrested for charging Rs500 while distributing coronavirus funds

Two men have been arrested for charging Rs500 from each person who came to collect Ehsaas programme funds in Tando Allahyar on Friday.

The police said that there men were working as agents and telling women that they will make the process easier for them if they gave them a certain amount of money.

Different families will be given Rs12,000 under the federal government’s Ehsaas programme. It seeks to help the people who have lost their livelihood because of lockdown.

The government has set up more than 17,000 booths from where eligible families can receive this amount.