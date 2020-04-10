Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two men arrested for charging Rs500 while distributing coronavirus funds

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Two men arrested for charging Rs500 while distributing coronavirus funds

Photo: Online

Two men have been arrested for charging Rs500 from each person who came to collect Ehsaas programme funds in Tando Allahyar on Friday.

The police said that there men were working as agents and telling women that they will make the process easier for them if they gave them a certain amount of money.

Different families will be given Rs12,000 under the federal government’s Ehsaas programme. It seeks to help the people who have lost their livelihood because of lockdown.

The government has set up more than 17,000 booths from where eligible families can receive this amount.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ehsaas Programme Tando Allahyar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.