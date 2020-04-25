Two labourers killed, two injured in Quetta roof collapse

Four people were killed and five injured in two different accidents across Balochistan on Saturday.

In Quetta, the police said two labourers were crushed to death and two more were injured after the roof of a building collapsed over them while they were working.

The incident took place on Airport Road.

Separately, two people were killed and three injured after a speeding vehicle turned turtle in Mastung’s Khad Kucha.

The deceased and injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, rescue officials said.