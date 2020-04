The lockdown due to coronavirus hasn’t put an end to criminal activities in Karachi. Two men were killed while five others were injured in separate incidents in the megalopolis on Tuesday.

In Surjani Town, a Jamaat-e-Islami worker was shot dead while three others sustained gunshot wounds after unknown men opened fire at them.

A man was killed and two others were injured in another firing incident reported in Landhi.

A man was mugged outside his home in Sharifabad as well.