Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two Faisalabad officials arrested for stealing Ehsaas Programme money

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Two Faisalabad officials arrested for stealing Ehsaas Programme money

Photo: Online

Two Ehsaas Programme officers have been arrested in Faisalabad for stealing money meant to be given to low-income families during the lockdown.

The FIA’s cyber crime wing also recovered the stolen money from them.

Complainants said the officers would get women to verify their biometrics and then send them home. They would then steal their money.

The FIA said this isn’t the first time these two officers had done this.

They have been identified as Assistant Director Niaz Ahmed and Zonal Manager Imran Aamir. They were arrested after a complaint by a woman named Shakeela in Jhang.

The Ehsaas Cash Programme is a government scheme to provide Rs12,000 to people affected by the lockdown.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ehsaas Programme Faisalabad fia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.