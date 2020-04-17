Two Faisalabad officials arrested for stealing Ehsaas Programme money

Two Ehsaas Programme officers have been arrested in Faisalabad for stealing money meant to be given to low-income families during the lockdown.

The FIA’s cyber crime wing also recovered the stolen money from them.

Complainants said the officers would get women to verify their biometrics and then send them home. They would then steal their money.

The FIA said this isn’t the first time these two officers had done this.

They have been identified as Assistant Director Niaz Ahmed and Zonal Manager Imran Aamir. They were arrested after a complaint by a woman named Shakeela in Jhang.

The Ehsaas Cash Programme is a government scheme to provide Rs12,000 to people affected by the lockdown.