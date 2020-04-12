Two civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC, Working Boundary

Two civilians were injured by unprovoked Indian fire along the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Kashmir, the ISPR has said.

The military’s media wing said ceasefire violations were committed in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors. India deliberately targeted civilian settlements, the DG said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Two men were injured in the attack. They have been identified as a 35-year-old resident of Serian village and a 57-year-old resident of Nangal village.

They were shifted to a hospital.