Samaa TV
Two children recover from coronavirus in Lahore

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: Online

A 15-month-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were discharged from the Children’s Hospital in Lahore after they tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

As the country struggles during the global crisis, the news brings hope for brighter days ahead.

Both were brought to the hospital after they started showing symptoms of the virus. They then tested positive.

According to the management of the hospital, they were kept in isolation for 16 days. “When we tested them again today [Saturday] and their reports came negative,” said the hospital’s chairman.

Their parents lauded the work of the doctors and remarked that they had provided intensive care to the children.

At least 762 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the country so far.

