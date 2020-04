A fight erupted between two beggars on Shakargarh’s Old Kacheri Road Saturday morning.

A young man was seen hitting and punching an older man in the area. Some pedestrians intervened to stop the fight. The young man claimed that they had decided that he will beg in this area but the old beggar came and sat there.

The people separated the two and the situation was brought under control. The fight was caught on camera but the police and area administration failed to take any action.