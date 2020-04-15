Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

True leaders give hope: PM’s special assistant to Sindh CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
True leaders give hope: PM’s special assistant to Sindh CM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashed out at Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah saying that a true leader gives hope to the public.

“Leaders are supposed to give hope to the public. Unfortunately, leaders [in Sindh] are  spreading negativity and scaring people with the idea of death,” Awan said in a press conference on Wednesday.

She was referring to the Sindh CM and the provincial government’s policies on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Implement a lockdown, but don’t leave people hungry,” she told the Sindh government.

She said the provincial government should not spread disappointment and fear among the people and must fulfill its responsibilities regarding provision of relief to the people.

“It is not time for politics but to collectively serve the masses,” the special assistant said, adding that the virus will be overcome with the support of the masses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Firdous Ashiq Awan Murad shah Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.