True leaders give hope: PM’s special assistant to Sindh CM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashed out at Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah saying that a true leader gives hope to the public.

“Leaders are supposed to give hope to the public. Unfortunately, leaders [in Sindh] are spreading negativity and scaring people with the idea of death,” Awan said in a press conference on Wednesday.

She was referring to the Sindh CM and the provincial government’s policies on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Implement a lockdown, but don’t leave people hungry,” she told the Sindh government.

She said the provincial government should not spread disappointment and fear among the people and must fulfill its responsibilities regarding provision of relief to the people.

“It is not time for politics but to collectively serve the masses,” the special assistant said, adding that the virus will be overcome with the support of the masses.