‘Train service resumption decision to be made on May 10’

The decision on resuming train services across the country will be made on May 10, said Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed while speaking to media on Saturday.

He said that the train services will be resumed within 24 hours after the lockdown is called off. A lockdown has been imposed across Pakistan to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The federal minister had arranged an iftaar party for journalists today and was supposed to address the media too. He, however, called off the media briefing but said that iftaar will be held.

He remarked that all thieves and dacoits will be arrested under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.