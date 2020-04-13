Toddler killed, four people injured in Indian firing across LoC

A two-year-old girl was killed and four people injured in the last 24 hours due to firing by the Indian forces in various districts near the Line of Control, the ISPR confirmed on Monday.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said that Indian troops had “disregarded the ceasefire agreement” along the LOC and targeted the civilian population in multiple districts such as Baroh, Dhundial and Rakhchikri.

“Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire,” the director-general said.

The two-year-old girl who was killed was from the Dhundial Sector. Those who were injured included a 72-year-old man and a woman. All of them have been shifted to a nearby health facility.

India has violated the LoC agreement for the third consecutive day. Previously, in Indian shelling in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a four-year-old boy had lost his life.

Earlier, the United Nations had called for a global ceasefire in war zones across the world, including the Line of Control, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic across the globe.