Today’s outlook: US oil prices turn negative, Cabinet discusses COVID-19

The Federal Cabinet will meet in Islamabad to discuss the steps the federal government has taken to contain the coronavirus spread. The Cabinet will also mull waiving the sales tax for the construction industry in Islamabad.

Mosques have begun following the SOPs issued by the federal government regarding prayers. People have been observed praying a metre apart from each other.

The US crude oil’s price has gone into negative territory as lockdown in most of the countries has halted the demand. The oil-producing companies are now paying consumers to take the oil from them over fears that their storage may be full in May.

Veteran Actor Meera has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to make an arrangement for her return to Pakistan from the US. She went abroad for a project.

The Sindh government has established the first biosafety level 3 laboratory at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

