Today’s outlook: Supreme Court takes up coronavirus suo moto case

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

The Supreme Court will hear a suo moto case on the coronavirus situation in the country. Senator Rehman Malik, a PPP leader and the Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior chairman, will apprise the top court on the matter.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Bahawalnagar. He’ll head a meeting at the city’s commissioner office.

Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and donate a cheque of Rs50 million to the PM’s Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Four special PIA flights will bring back 1,100 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai.

More than 50 industries in Sindh have been allowed to resume operations under SOPs to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Karachi, the Sindh police said in a press release on Sunday.

ICYMI: At least eight people infected with coronavirus have died in Karachi in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 56. Click here