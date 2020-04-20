Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Today’s outlook: Supreme Court takes up coronavirus suo moto case

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

  • The Supreme Court will hear a suo moto case on the coronavirus situation in the country. Senator Rehman Malik, a PPP leader and the Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior chairman, will apprise the top court on the matter.
  • Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Bahawalnagar. He’ll head a meeting at the city’s commissioner office.
  • Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and donate a cheque of Rs50 million to the PM’s Relief Fund for COVID-19.
  • Four special PIA flights will bring back 1,100 Pakistanis stranded in Dubai.
  • More than 50 industries in Sindh have been allowed to resume operations under SOPs to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Law enforcement agencies have arrested four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Karachi, the Sindh police said in a press release on Sunday.
  • ICYMI: At least eight people infected with coronavirus have died in Karachi in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 56. Click here to read the full story.

