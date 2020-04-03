Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Sindh to begin distributing rations among the needy

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • The Sindh government will begin delivering rations to the needy families. According to the Karachi commissioner, rations will be delivered to people’s doorsteps from 5am to 7pm.
  • The federal government has decided to reopen the construction industry. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to announce a package for the industry.
  • The Islamabad High Court will hear a petition regarding turning three and four-star hotels into quarantine facilities. Hotel managements had challenged the National Disaster Management Authority’s decision to convert hotels into isolation centres.
  • The Sindh government has announced a complete ban on public movement and activities between 12pm and 3pm today. Congregational Friday prayers are already banned in the province.
  • So far, 2,275 known cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Pakistan. Thirty-two patients have died.
  • ICYMI: A defamation case has been filed against Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for his comments on children with disabilities. Click here to read the full story.

