Today’s outlook: Sindh to begin distributing rations among the needy

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Sindh government will begin delivering rations to the needy families. According to the Karachi commissioner, rations will be delivered to people’s doorsteps from 5am to 7pm.

The federal government has decided to reopen the construction industry. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to announce a package for the industry.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a petition regarding turning three and four-star hotels into quarantine facilities. Hotel managements had challenged the National Disaster Management Authority’s decision to convert hotels into isolation centres.

The Sindh government has announced a complete ban on public movement and activities between 12pm and 3pm today. Congregational Friday prayers are already banned in the province.

So far, 2,275 known cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Pakistan. Thirty-two patients have died.

ICYMI: A defamation case has been filed against Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for his comments on children with disabilities. Click here to read the full story.