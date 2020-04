Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will hold a press conference to announce the provincial government’s line of action regarding the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a bill that has been drafted to curb the smuggling of dollars and wheat.

Pakistan has decided to extend the country-wide lockdown for two more weeks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The transport association has threatened to resume operations if the government doesn’t prepare a relief package for them. They’ve given a three-day deadline.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the chairman of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, has said taraweeh and aetikaaf will be held in mosques during Ramazan.

So far, 100 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan and a total of 5,766 people are infected.

ICYMI: The International Monetary Fund has projected Pakistan’s growth rate at -1.5% for the year 2020. Click here to read the full story.