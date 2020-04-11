Today’s outlook: Sindh CM to decide on coronavirus lockdown extension

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will head a meeting to decide whether the province-wide lockdown will be extended. He chaired a meeting on the same issue on Friday but a decision wasn’t reached.

So far, the federal government has distributed more than Rs7 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. The distribution process will continue today as well.

The government of Pakistan has banned the export of anti-malaria medicine with immediate effect.

A mobile utility store is providing rations in Islamabad.

During the lockdown, the water of Karachi’s Seaview Beach has become much clearer, the beach less polluted and trash is not visible in the water anymore.

As of Saturday, 4,660 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the pressure from the virus will continue to increase.

ICYMI: A prayer of forgiveness was offered by senior Pakistani government officials at the President House on Friday. Click here to read the full story.