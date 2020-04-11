Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Sindh CM to decide on coronavirus lockdown extension

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will head a meeting to decide whether the province-wide lockdown will be extended. He chaired a meeting on the same issue on Friday but a decision wasn’t reached.
  • So far, the federal government has distributed more than Rs7 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. The distribution process will continue today as well.
  • The government of Pakistan has banned the export of anti-malaria medicine with immediate effect.
  • A mobile utility store is providing rations in Islamabad.
  • During the lockdown, the water of Karachi’s Seaview Beach has become much clearer, the beach less polluted and trash is not visible in the water anymore.
  • As of Saturday, 4,660 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the pressure from the virus will continue to increase.
  • ICYMI: A prayer of forgiveness was offered by senior Pakistani government officials at the President House on Friday. Click here to read the full story.

