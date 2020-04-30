Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today's outlook: Sindh CM discusses reopening markets with PM Khan

Posted: Apr 30, 2020
Image: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will take Prime Minister Imran Khan into confidence over reopening shops and markets across the province. The reopened markets will have to follow SOPs.
  • Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah will discuss SOPs with transporters for resuming public transport in the coming days. The meeting will be held at the Sindh Assembly building at 1:30pm.
  • The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has proposed a price cut of Rs20.68 per litre for petrol in its summary.
  • Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais has said Masjid Al Haram and Masjid Al Nabawi will be reopened for worshipers soon. He said the Kaaba is being sterilised using latest technologies.
  • Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will head various meetings during his visit to Bahawalpur.
  • As of Thursday, Pakistan has reported more than 15,500 confirmed coronavirus cases.
  • ICYMI: An amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance has taken away the powers of the bureau chairperson to issue arrest warrants for suspects in corruption cases and investigate them for 90 days. Click here to read the full story.

Sindh CM discusses reopening markets with PM Khan
 
