Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Sindh High Court will take up an assets beyond means case against PPP leader Sharjeel Imam Memon.

Around 19 daily food items will be available at lower prices at Utility Stores after the federal government issued a subsidy of Rs2.5 billion.

A fresh spell of rain and hailstorms will enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

Sindh will go into a complete lockdown from 12pm to 3:30pm today for the fourth consecutive Friday. Congregations have been prohibited inside mosques.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections has crossed 7,000 in Pakistan. Around 140 people have died.

ICYMI: The Sindh High Court suspended on Thursday the provincial government’s order to reduce school fees by 20%. Click here to see the full story.