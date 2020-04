Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet to sight the Ramazan moon at the Met Office in Karachi.

NAB has summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at its Lahore office despite the politician asking for exemption from appearances due to the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Pakistan will host the 20th SAARC summit via video link to discuss combating the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has given a heads up that COVID-19 is likely to spike in Pakistan in the coming three to four weeks.

As of Thursday, 10,069 known coronavirus cases have been reported in the country and 211 patients have died.

