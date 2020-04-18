Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: President calls video conference on Ramazan with ulema

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
File photo

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • President Dr Arif Alvi will discuss with Islamic clerics how to proceeding during the month of Ramazan amid the coronavirus pandemic. A video conference will be held today. He has also called other opposition leaders, such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Rana Tanveer.
  • A special flight to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the UAE.
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will meet traders at 1pm. They’ll discuss reopening markets under special guidelines to counter the spread of COVID-19.
  • Jang Group and Geo TV owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman will be presented before a Lahore accountability court. He is being investigated by NAB for allegedly being given illegal concessions by PML-N founder by Nawaz Sharif on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.
  • MNA Chaudhary Khalid Javed’s mother has passed away. Her funeral prayers will be held at 11am at Government Postgraduate College Gojra.
  • Sindh and Punjab will resume buying wheat at government levels.
  • ICYMI: People in Saudi Arabia will perform taraweeh in Ramazan and Eid prayers at homes if the coronavirus pandemic continues. Click here to see the full story.

