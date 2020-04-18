Today’s outlook: President calls video conference on Ramazan with ulema

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

President Dr Arif Alvi will discuss with Islamic clerics how to proceeding during the month of Ramazan amid the coronavirus pandemic. A video conference will be held today. He has also called other opposition leaders, such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Rana Tanveer.

A special flight to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the UAE.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will meet traders at 1pm. They’ll discuss reopening markets under special guidelines to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Jang Group and Geo TV owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman will be presented before a Lahore accountability court. He is being investigated by NAB for allegedly being given illegal concessions by PML-N founder by Nawaz Sharif on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.

MNA Chaudhary Khalid Javed’s mother has passed away. Her funeral prayers will be held at 11am at Government Postgraduate College Gojra.

Sindh and Punjab will resume buying wheat at government levels.

ICYMI: People in Saudi Arabia will perform taraweeh in Ramazan and Eid prayers at homes if the coronavirus pandemic continues. Click here to see the full story.