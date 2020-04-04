Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: PM visits Lahore, Bhutto’s 41st death anniversary

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore to attend a ceremony at Governor House. Some participants of the ceremony will donate money to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.
  • The 41st death anniversary of PPP founder and Pakistan’s first elected prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being marked today. A simple ceremony will be held in Larkana without the traditional rally. His shrine has been opened only for family.
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has admitted that the actual cases of COVID-19 across Sindh must be more than the known cases. He said a lot of people would test positive if more testing was conducted.
  • As of Saturday, 2,579 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Thirty-nine patients have died.
  • ICYMI: PM Khan announced on Friday tax concessions for the construction sector and industries linked with it in order to increase employment opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the full story.

