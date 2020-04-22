Today’s outlook: PM takes coronavirus test, relief package for labourers

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh will discuss approving a relief package of Rs200 bilion for daily wage labourers during an Economic Coordination Committee meeting. The committee is also likely to approve a grant of Rs150 million for the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and Rs600 million for development projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for COVID-19. He is being tested because Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi, whom the PM met last week, has contracted the virus.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has approved a special permit letter of the US Embassy asking to operate six flights of Omni Air International, a US charter airline. The airline will operate from today till Saturday.

Adviser to the PM for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan will head a meeting on letting overseas Pakistanis vote in the general elections.

NAB has summoned PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to its Lahore office. The bureau has rejected Shehbaz’s appeal to excuse him from appearing for investigation during the coronavirus’ outbreak.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail says the Centre has no issues if the Sindh government decides to allow businesses to resume operations.

The federal government has decided to publicise the investigation reports into the power sector.

Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, the imam of Masjid al-Haram, has announced that the duration of taraweeh prayers will be limited to 10 rakats during Ramazan at Masjid al-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabwi.

ICYMI: The Karachi Development Authority has requested the Sindh government to increase its grant-in-aid to help the authority pay its employees and pensioners. Click here to read the full story.