Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today's outlook: PM takes coronavirus test, relief package for labourers

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's outlook: PM takes coronavirus test, relief package for labourers

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

  • Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh will discuss approving a relief package of Rs200 bilion for daily wage labourers during an Economic Coordination Committee meeting. The committee is also likely to approve a grant of Rs150 million for the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and Rs600 million for development projects.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for COVID-19. He is being tested because Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi, whom the PM met last week, has contracted the virus.
  • The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has approved a special permit letter of the US Embassy asking to operate six flights of Omni Air International, a US charter airline. The airline will operate from today till Saturday.
  • Adviser to the PM for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan will head a meeting on letting overseas Pakistanis vote in the general elections.
  • NAB has summoned PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to its Lahore office. The bureau has rejected Shehbaz’s appeal to excuse him from appearing for investigation during the coronavirus’ outbreak.
  • Sindh Governor Imran Ismail says the Centre has no issues if the Sindh government decides to allow businesses to resume operations.
  • The federal government has decided to publicise the investigation reports into the power sector.
  • Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, the imam of Masjid al-Haram, has announced that the duration of taraweeh prayers will be limited to 10 rakats during Ramazan at Masjid al-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabwi.
  • ICYMI: The Karachi Development Authority has requested the Sindh government to increase its grant-in-aid to help the authority pay its employees and pensioners. Click here to read the full story.

coronavirus Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

