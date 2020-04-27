Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PCB to decide Umar Akmal’s future, ECC meets

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PCB to decide Umar Akmal’s future, ECC meets

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

  • A PCB disciplinary panel will hear the corruption charges case against batsman Umar Akmal at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The panel will review the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit’s evidence against the cricketer for his involvement in suspicious activities.
  • The Economic Coordination Committee will approve a relief package for industries allowed to resume operations during the lockdown.
  • NAB has issued arrest warrants for PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif. The bureau has decided to declare him an absconder.
  • As of Monday morning, 13,303 known COVID-19 cases have been reported across Pakistan and 279 patients have died.
  • ICYMI: Two soldiers were martyred and nine terrorists were killed in an operation in North Waziristan’s Dosali and Khesora areas Saturday night Click here to read the full story.

MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
