Today’s outlook: PCB to decide Umar Akmal’s future, ECC meets

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

A PCB disciplinary panel will hear the corruption charges case against batsman Umar Akmal at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The panel will review the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit’s evidence against the cricketer for his involvement in suspicious activities.

The Economic Coordination Committee will approve a relief package for industries allowed to resume operations during the lockdown.

NAB has issued arrest warrants for PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif. The bureau has decided to declare him an absconder.

As of Monday morning, 13,303 known COVID-19 cases have been reported across Pakistan and 279 patients have died.

ICYMI: Two soldiers were martyred and nine terrorists were killed in an operation in North Waziristan’s Dosali and Khesora areas Saturday night Click here to read the full story.