Today’s outlook: Parts of KP begin Ramazan, Sindh under lockdown

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the first of Ramazan in Pakistan will be on Saturday. The committee did not sight the moon on Thursday. Meanwhile, the first of Ramazan is being observed in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today after the chief cleric of the historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, reported nine incidents of moon sighting. Saudi Arabia will also observe first Ramazan today.

Sindh will be under a complete lockdown from 12pm to 3:30pm again today and Friday congregation prayers remain suspended.

More than Rs550 million was raised during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Programme Telethon. This has brought the total fund to more than Rs2.76 billion.

The Sindh government has appealed to religious clerics to suspend congregational taraweeh prayers in mosques in Ramazan.

The authorities sealed six superstores in Karachi on Thursday for overcharging customers and violating social distancing directives issued by the government.

ICYMI: At least 138 Pakistanis have died in different countries due to the coronavirus. Click here to see the full story.