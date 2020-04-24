Friday, April 24, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Parts of KP begin Ramazan, Sindh under lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Parts of KP begin Ramazan, Sindh under lockdown

File photo

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the first of Ramazan in Pakistan will be on Saturday. The committee did not sight the moon on Thursday. Meanwhile, the first of Ramazan is being observed in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today after the chief cleric of the historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, reported nine incidents of moon sighting. Saudi Arabia will also observe first Ramazan today.
  • Sindh will be under a complete lockdown from 12pm to 3:30pm again today and Friday congregation prayers remain suspended.
  • More than Rs550 million was raised during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Programme Telethon. This has brought the total fund to more than Rs2.76 billion.
  • The Sindh government has appealed to religious clerics to suspend congregational taraweeh prayers in mosques in Ramazan.
  • The authorities sealed six superstores in Karachi on Thursday for overcharging customers and violating social distancing directives issued by the government.
  • ICYMI: At least 138 Pakistanis have died in different countries due to the coronavirus. Click here to see the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khyber Pakhtukhwa ramazan Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.