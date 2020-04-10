Today’s outlook: Pak-Afghan border closes, Sindh sees another complete lockdown

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Pak-Afghan Chaman border will be closed today. Pakistan will, however, send daily food items to Afghan nationals via the border. It remained open for three days on the Afghanistan government’s request in order for Afghan nationals to return to their country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sindh government has imposed a complete lockdown in the province from 12pm to 3:30pm. The decision is aimed to restrict Friday congregational prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the decision whether ease the country-wide lockdown will be taken after April 14.

As of Friday, 4,317 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Authorities fear that the virus has spread to shanty towns of Karachi after 134 new cases were reported from there. The cases were reported in shanty towns of SITE Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Baldia Town, Gadap Town, Keamari and Orangi.

The Sindh government has drafted the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Bill, 2020 in order to reduce the challenges faced by the public due to the lockdown. The provincial law department will forward it to Governor House, where if approved, it will become an ordinance.

