Today’s outlook: OPDs across Sindh, Punjab and KP to reopen

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

OPDs in hospitals across Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will resume operation. Patients have suffered due to their closure amid the country-wide lockdown.

According to the NDMA chairman, around 0.1 million coronavirus testing kits will arrive in Pakistan of whom 35,000 will be handed over to Sindh.

A 30-member parliamentary committee on the coronavirus will meet today.

The Sindh government is adamant that the monthly fee of private schools in the province be reduced by 20%. Education Minister Saeed Ghani says action will be taken against schools who don’t abide by the orders.

Karachi residents have been allowed to submit their electricity bill for April as per actual meter reading instead of the average billing system.

As of Thursday, 4,200 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported across Pakistan. Sixty patients have died.

