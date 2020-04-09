Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: OPDs across Sindh, Punjab and KP to reopen

Posted: Apr 9, 2020
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The dengue preservation ward at a hospital in Rawalpindi. Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

  • OPDs in hospitals across Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will resume operation. Patients have suffered due to their closure amid the country-wide lockdown.
  • According to the NDMA chairman, around 0.1 million coronavirus testing kits will arrive in Pakistan of whom 35,000 will be handed over to Sindh.
  • A 30-member parliamentary committee on the coronavirus will meet today.
  • The Sindh government is adamant that the monthly fee of private schools in the province be reduced by 20%. Education Minister Saeed Ghani says action will be taken against schools who don’t abide by the orders.
  • Karachi residents have been allowed to submit their electricity bill for April as per actual meter reading instead of the average billing system.
  • As of Thursday, 4,200 known cases of the coronavirus have been reported across Pakistan. Sixty patients have died.
  • ICYMI: Don’t be under the false impression that Pakistanis are immune to the coronavirus, says Prime Minister Imran Khan. Click here to read the full story.

